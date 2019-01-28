Trump-Imran meeting possible after Afghan talks: Fawad

DUBAI: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump is on the cards but will be possible after Afghan peace talks.



In an interview with Gulf News, the minister said that Pakistan is playing its role at a ‘fairly advanced level’ in Afghan talks which has also been appreciated by the US President.

We expect a positive outcome of Taliban-US talks currently underway in Qatar, he added.

‘Pakistan’s efforts in bringing the Taliban to the negotiation table have been lauded by the Washington and only after this there was a change in US policies towards Islamabad.’

Refusing to comment on the FTA offer, the minister said he knew about it but will not comment.

US Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly offered Pakistan FTA in return for its assistance in ending Afghan war.

Pakistan is open to talks with India but waiting to see the results of elections scheduled later this year, Fawad told UAE newspaper. ‘Nothing will yield results before polls as Indian politics is in turmoil.’

“We will respect any Indian leader and the party elected by the Indian people. And, we would like to move forward to hold dialogue with whosoever comes into power in India,” he said.