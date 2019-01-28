PS-94 by-election: MQM defeats PTI to retain seat

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Syed Hashim Raza won the by-election held on Sunday for the Sindh Assembly constituency of PS-94 in Karachi's Korangi area with a landslide victory against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

According to the unofficial and unverified result of 147 off 149 polling stations, Raza bagged 21.136 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi who got 8,765.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, there were 246,449 registered voters in the constituency with 149 polling stations set up for voters.

Javed Sheikh of Pakistan Peoples Party, Muhammad Irfan Waheed of Pak Sarzameen Party and Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal’s Muhammad Aslam Pervez Abbasi were also in the running.

The Sindh government has made elaborate security arrangements to conduct polling in a peaceful and transparent manner.

Polling for the by-election started at 8am and will continue until 5pm on Sunday.

The PS-94 Korangi Karachi-III seat had fallen vacant after the death of MQM MPA Muhammad Wajahat in November last year.

