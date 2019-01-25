close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
January 25, 2019

Senate Chairman seeks PM Imran's response over ministers' continuing absence

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has sought response from Prime Minister Imran Khan over continuing absence of ministers from the upper house of the parliament.

According to Geo News, the Senate chairman was irked by the absence of State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan from house.

The opposition staged a walk-out over his absence and amid that protest lack of quorum was also pointed out.

The Senate chairman said the prime minister should be asked as to why ministers do not come to the house. 

