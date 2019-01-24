Peshawar Zalmi Team 2019 for PSL 4

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players and the replacements to complete the list of players for all teams.
For Peshawar Zalmi Afghanistan’s Waqar Salamkheil was replaced with Windies batsman Andre Fletcher.
Moreover, the team has yet to pick reveal their picks for the squad expansion.
Here is the complete list of Peshawar Zalmi's players:
Batsmen:
Kamran Akmal
Misbah-ul-Haq
Dawid Malan
Umer Amin
Sohaib Maqsood
Wayne Madsen
Jamal Anwar
Nabi Gul
Samiullah
Bowlers:
Wahab Riaz
Hasan Ali
Liam Dawson
Umaid Asif
Sameen Gul
Ibtisam Sheikh
All Rounders:
Keiron Pollard
Darren Sammy
Khalid Usman
Chris Jordan
Andre Fletcher
