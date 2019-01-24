Peshawar Zalmi Team 2019 for PSL 4

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players and the replacements to complete the list of players for all teams.



For Peshawar Zalmi Afghanistan’s Waqar Salamkheil was replaced with Windies batsman Andre Fletcher.

Moreover, the team has yet to pick reveal their picks for the squad expansion.

Here is the complete list of Peshawar Zalmi's players:

Batsmen:

Kamran Akmal

Misbah-ul-Haq

Dawid Malan

Umer Amin

Sohaib Maqsood

Wayne Madsen

Jamal Anwar

Nabi Gul

Samiullah

Bowlers:

Wahab Riaz

Hasan Ali

Liam Dawson

Umaid Asif

Sameen Gul

Ibtisam Sheikh





All Rounders:

Keiron Pollard

Darren Sammy

Khalid Usman

Chris Jordan

Andre Fletcher