Sindh police approve Rs50,000 ‘marriage grant’ for unmarried personnel

KARACHI: Sindh Police have allocated 'marriage grant' for the unmarried personnel in the force and also relaxed the conditions to avail the facility.



The Welfare Board, headed by Sindh Police Chief Kaleem Imam, took several decisions in a meeting in view of giving relief to the policemen.

According to AIG Welfare Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan, out of 115, 000 policemen currently in the Sindh Police around 20,000 are single.

The board approved the proposal of marriage grant of Rs 50,000 for serving officials (male/female) on their first marriage only.

The board also waived off the condition of submission of Original Marriage Registration Certificate (Nikah-Nama) at the time of claiming of marriage grant. However, the applicant must submit original MRC along with copy duly attested by the concerned DDO within one month.

To claim the grant, the official should provide his/her service details, NADRA's Family Registration Certificate (FRC) and wedding invitation card.

The proposal regarding marriage grant for the two children of such deceased police personnel who die during service has also been approved by the board.

Earlier, only the serving personnel were allowed to claim the grant of Rs 10,000 for the marriage of only one child.

However, under the new policy the amount has been increased to Rs 50,000. Also the applicant can request for the grant of two children now.