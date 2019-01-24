Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra bond over dinner date in LA

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra headed out for a dinner date in Los Angeles along with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Game of Thrones’ starlet Sophie Turner, on Tuesday.



Clicked while they made their way out of the restaurant the two actresses looked absolutely gorgeous.

Shutterbugs caught Sophie tugging on Priyanka’s arm. While the Quantico actress rocked a sheer black top, pants and an animal print coat to go with it, Sophie was seen clad in a T-shirt designed like the US flag. She completed her look with sheer black tights and boots.

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas. Nick’s elder brother Joe Jonas is engaged to Sophie Turner.



Sophie is currently awaiting the release of the eighth and final season of the HBO hit series Game of Thrones.

She recently talked about the show in an interview to Entertainment Weekly and revealed that she was forbidden from washing her hair after the fifth season on the show to give her character, Sansa Stark, a grimy and unclean look. In an interview with W magazine, she also said she is “terrible” at keeping secrets.

Priyanka on the other hand is awaiting the release of her Hollywood film ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ that sees the light of day on February 14. She is also working on The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. The film is directed by Shonali Bose.