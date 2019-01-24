'Taki Taki' singer Ozuna says he has been victim of extortion attempt over a video

Popular Latin singer Ozuna has revealed that he was the victim of an extortion attempt involving an intimate video he had made when he was a minor.

According people.com, the 26-year old "Taki Taki" singer's management has confirmed the report in a statement which said "“The content that has been disclosed on the Internet confirms the information that our lawyers released yesterday confirming that the urban music artist Ozuna was extorted with an intimate video where he was a minor”.

"“This video was edited with the objective of causing even more harm.The necessary legal measures are already being taken since sending and publishing videos of minors is a state and federal offense,” the people quoted the statement as saying.

“Thanks to the fact that he has worked very hard during the past three years, today Ozuna has become a successful artist of international stature, grateful to God and his audience that has supported him during the ups and downs.His greatest interest has always been to protect and ensure the welfare of his family and avoid exposing them to difficult situations. We hope that this will serve as an example and a message to all teenagers and adults, that they guard their privacy and avoid these things so as not to have to go through such regrettable situations.”.

Citing a Primera Hora report, people.com also quoted Ozuna's lawyer as saying the singer the singer was made victim of the extortion attempt allegedly carried out by slain Puerto RIcan rapper Kevin Fret.

Fret was gunned down in Puerto Rico earlier this month, people.com reported.



