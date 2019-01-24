Pakistan Weather Forecast: Thursday 24 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Synoptic Situation:



A westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country and may persist till next 24-36 hours.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at few places in Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Scattered rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Okara 40, Sargodha (City 24, A/P 15), Lahore (A/P 18, city 12), Murree 15, Gujrat17, Islamabad (Saidpur 11, Z.P 06, IIAP 05, Bokra, Golra 03), Sialkot (A/P 10, City 001), Gujrat 09, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 05), Mianwali, Chakwal 05, Layyah, Kamra 04, Narowal 03, Bhakkar 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 20, upper 12), Malamjabba, Saidu Sharif 19, Mirkhani 16, Parachinar 15, Balakot 08, Pattan, Kalam 07, Drosh 06, Bannu 05, Kakul, Chitral 04, Rislapur 03, Cherat 02, Kashmir: Kotli 20, Muzaffarabad 12, Rawalakot 10, Garidupatta 06, GB: Bunji 05. Snowfall (Inch): Malamjabba 11, Murree 10, Kalam 06.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Ziarat -13°C, Kalat -11°C, Skardu -09°C, Quetta, Gupis -06°C, Bagrote, Kalam, Astore, Malamjabba -05°C, Murree, Dalbandin -03°C, Zhob, Hunza, Drosh, Parachinar -02°C, Nukkundi, Rawalakot, Chillas -01°C.