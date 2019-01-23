Pakistan Weather Forecast: Wednesday 23 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: More scattered rain is expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Mardan, Kohat, Peshawar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions and Islamabad.

Foggy conditions are also expected in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. More snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country and likely to weaken from Wednesday.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at a number of places in the country.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 54, Shamsabad 36),Islamabad (Z.P 45, Golra 43, Saidpur 41, Bokra 34, IIAP 33), Murree 30, Sialkot (A/P 25, City 18), Mangla 24, Chakwal 19, Gujrat14, Kamra 11, M.B din 10, Jhelum 09, Sargodha (City 09, A/P 07), Joharabad,Narowal 08, Gujranwala 07, Hafizabad 02, Lahore 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 36, Malamjabba 35, Balakot 25, Pattan 15, Dir (Lower 14, upper 05), Kakul 14, Saidu Sharif 11, Mirkhani 08, Chitral 06, Rislapur, Drosh 05, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 26, Rawalakot 21, Kotli 20, Garidupatta 17, Sindh: Karachi(Shahrah e Faisal 09, PAF Masroor 05, Palwan Ghoth, Nazimabad, A/P 04), Chhor 02, Tandojam 01, GB: Bunji 09, Skardu 03, Hunza, Bagrote 02, Gilgit, Chillas 01, Snowfall (Inch): Kalam 25, Malamjabba 23, Murree 14, Astore 05, Bagrote and Hunza 01.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Kalat -09°C, Bagrote -06 °C, Quetta, Gupis -05°C, Skardu, Kalam -04°C, Murree, Malamjabba, Dalbandin -03°C, Zhob, Hunza, Drosh, Rawalakot, Parachinar -02°C, Nukkundi, Mirkhani , Astore, Chillas, and Panjgur -01°C.