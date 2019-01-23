close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 23, 2019

Priyanka Chopra gets Rs3.6 million jacket for her dog

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 23, 2019

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who married to Nick Jonas in a lavish ceremony last year, has got a stylish expensive winter jacket for her dog Diana Chopra.

The jacket costs a whopping $51,654, which is over Rs 36, 83, 825 and it is probably more than thousands of people’s annual salary.

Priyanka after enjoying an exotic honeymoon with her beau Nick Jonas in the Carribeans, she is back in her second home, Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra is currently taking some time off of work and is spending time with her adorable dog Diana Chopra.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to post cute pictures of her little pooch and they are so lovely.

