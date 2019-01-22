JIT holds CTD officers responsible for Sahiwal killings

Punjab law minister Raja Basharat said that five officers of Counter-Terrorism Department have been held responsible for the killing of Khalil’s family in Sahiwal according to initial report Joint Investigation Team (JIT).



Speaking to media persons about the finding of JIT’s report submitted to Punjab Chief Minister and other top officials on Tuesday, Basharat said that Additional IG police and Additional IG CTD have been removed from their positions.

“SSP CTD Sahiwal, DSP CTD Sahiwal and all officers involved in Saturday encounter will be suspended and prosecuted under anti-terror law,” he said.

About the murder of Zeehsan Javed, he said that the JIT head has asked for more time to investigate further about allegations of his links with terror outfits.

“It is a test case for the Government of Punjab. We will provide justice to the heirs of victims,” he said, adding the the incumbent government was committed to ensure justice was done.

“Nobody is above the law,” he added.

"Five CTD officers involved in the killing of Khali's family will be tried in anti-terrorism court," the law minister said.

To a question, he defended the operation, but lamented the killing of innocent people.

"The operation was 100 percent correct. But innocent people should not have been killed," he argued.