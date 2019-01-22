IHC dismisses plea challenging Shehbaz's appointment as PAC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif as chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and declared it as non-maintainable.



A divisional bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani announced the verdict which was earlier reserved by the court on December 31, after hearing the arguments.

The bench declared the petition as non-maintainable.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that Shehbaz’s appointment as the chairman of the committee is illegal, adding that producing the PML-N leader’s production orders was a violation of accountability laws.

The petition further added that a reference should be prepared regarding the violation of Section 31 of the NAB ordinance.

The petition added that the accountability court should be directed to take action against the PML-N president according to Section 16(B) of the NAB ordinance.