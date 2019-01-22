'China supports Pakistan's peace overtures for stability in Afghanistan'

PESHAWAR: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that his country supported the peace process sponsored by Pakistan for establishment of lasting peace in Afghanistan.



Addressing a seminar at Peshawar University on Tuesday the Chinese ambassador said peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of the entire region including China and it could be achieved only through peaceful dialogue.

“ It’s our earnest desire to see peace dialogue proves a success,” he said adding, "We do hope that US and Taliban would reach some consensus during the ongoing peace overtures."

He further said that Pakistan’s sincerity and honesty was visible in the Afghan peace process and added that his government also wanted that peace and harmony restored in Afghanistan.

The Chinese envoy said that China wanted the economy of Pakistan to get strengthen and vibrant in which CPEC will play a pivotal role.