Pakistan Weather Forecast: Monday 21 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: Widespread rain with (snowfall over hills) is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Faislabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions.

Few moderate to heavy falls are also expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Kashmir. Snowfall (moderate to heavy intensity) over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree and Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Synoptic Situation:

A well marked westerly wave is affecting the country and likely to persist till Tuesday.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Widespread rain (with few moderate to heavy falls) is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), North Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions.Snowfall (moderate to heavy intensity) over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at scattered places in Punjab, Kp, Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Sukkur divisions.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

Balochistan: Pasni 28, Khuzdar 19, Ormara 10, Quetta (Sumngli 09, City 06), Kalat 07, Lasbella, Zhob 03, Barkhan, Sibbi 01, KP: Dir 26, Pattan 21, Kalam 19, Mirkhani 18, Malamjabba 17, Chitral 16, Drosh 13, Balakot 07, Lower Dir 06, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar 05, Kakul 02, Punjab: Gujrat 06, Sargodha (A/P 05, city 04), Noorpurthal, Jhang 04, Hafizabad, Murree, M.B din 03, Sialkot (A/P 02, City 01), Mianwali, Layyah, Mangla, Jhelum 02, Gujranwala, Toba Tek Singh 01, GB: Skardu 05, Chillas, Bagrote 04, Hunza02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 05, Garhi Dupatta 03, Muzaffarabad 01, Sindh: Jaccobabad 06, Snowfall (Inch): Kalam 13, Malamjabba 09, Chitral, Bagrote, Murree, Skardu 02, Gilgit and Drosh 01 inch.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Gupis, Bagrote -07°C, Skardu -06°C, Astore, Hunza -05, Kalam, Parachinar -04°C, Malamjabba -03°C, Drosh -02°C, Rawalakot -01°C.