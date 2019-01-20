Pakistan Weather Forecast: Sunday 20 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: Widespread rain with (snowfall over hills) is expected in Balochistan (Quetta, Kalat, Sibbi, Nasirbad, Makran divisions), Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, D.I khan, D.G khan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at scattered places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, Zhob, SH. Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions.



Snowfall (moderate to heavy intensity) over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree and Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Synoptic Situation:

A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Saturday and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Widespread rain (with few moderate to heavy falls) is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and at isolated places in Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions.Snowfall (moderate to heavy intensity) over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

KP: Kalam09, Malamjabba04, Dir, Balakot 02,Saidu Sharif,Risalpur Trace,Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit 08, Bagrote 03, Hunza Trace, Kashmir: Garidupatta 02,Muzaffarabad 01, Rawalakot Trace.Snowfall (inch): Kalam 02.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Astore -10°C, Gupis -09°C, Bagrote -08°C, Kalam -07°C, Skardu -06°C, Hunza -05°C, Parachinar, Malamjabba -03°C, Dir -02°C, Drosh and Rawalakot -01°C.