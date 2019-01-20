PM Imran 'shocked' at Sahiwal incident

ISLAMABAD: A day after the Sahiwal incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said he was ‘still shocked at seeing the traumatized children who saw their parents shot before their eyes’.



“Any parent would be shocked as they would think of their own children in such a traumatic situation. These children will now be fully looked after by the state as its responsibility,” the prime minister tweeted.



PM Imran made it clear that the strict action will be taken against those personnel involved in the horrific incident.

He added: “While the CTD has done a great job in fight against terrorism, everyone must be accountable before the law. As soon as JIT report comes, swift action will be taken. The govt's priority is protection of all its citizens”.

The murder of four persons traveling in car to attend a wedding has sent shock waves across Pakistan.

Three members of a family and a friend driving the car were murdered by the law enforcement agency.

The Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police shot dead four people on Saturday and declared them as terrorists. Later, the eyewitness accounts and video shared on social media by the travelers exposed the fake encounter.

When the matter was taken up by media, PM Imran Khan directed the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to personally look into the case who then ordered the arrest of CDA personnel involved in the incident.