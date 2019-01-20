New video of Sahiwal incident surfaces on social media

Latest footage has come to surface from the Sahiwal incident of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials opening fire and killing a couple, their daughter and a friend.



The video making rounds on social media shows the police mobile standing at a distance with officials aiming at the vehicle.

It further shows the children being taken out of the car after which the officials who can be spotted standing near the vehicle, proceeded to open fire, resulting in the death of four.

The incident had unfolded on Saturday near the Sahiwal toll plaza where the CTD officials shot dead four passengers in a car on the conjectures of them being ‘terrorists.’

The deceased included a man and his wife identified as Khalil and Nabeela along with their 13-year-old daughter Areeba and a friend of Khalil.