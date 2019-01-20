close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 20, 2019
Sahiwal: Three children watch father, mother, sister getting killed

Sahiwal: Three children watch father, mother, sister getting killed
Read More

Sahiwal killing: Bodies handed over to heirs, family stage sit-in at GT Road

SAHIWAL: The bodies of four persons including two women who were killed in an alleged shootout by...

Read More

New video of Sahiwal incident surfaces on social media

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 20, 2019

Latest footage has come to surface from the Sahiwal incident of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials opening fire and killing a couple, their daughter and a friend.

The video making rounds on social media shows the police mobile standing at a distance with officials aiming at the vehicle.

It further shows the children being taken out of the car after which the officials who can be spotted standing near the vehicle, proceeded to open fire, resulting in the death of four.

The incident had unfolded on Saturday near the Sahiwal toll plaza where the CTD officials shot dead four passengers in a car on the conjectures of them being ‘terrorists.’

The deceased included a man and his wife identified as Khalil and Nabeela along with their 13-year-old daughter Areeba and a friend of Khalil. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan