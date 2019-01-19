Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, others meet Modi

MUMBAI: A host of Bollywood stars met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he inaugurated a museum on Hindu cinema in Mumbai on Saturday.



Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar, Simmba director Rohit Shetty and Zero director Aanand L Rai attended the ceremony.

PM Modi invoked the popular line from the recently released film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

“How is the josh,” he asked, drawing laughter and applause.

“Films and society are a reflection of each other. What you see in films is happening in society and what is happening in society is seen in films. This shows India is changing.

Earlier, poverty was considered a virtue... Films were about poverty, helplessness. Now, along with problems, solutions are also being seen. If there are a million problems, there are a billion solutions,” he said.