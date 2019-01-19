Son of Indian soldier who protested substandard food, found dead

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Bahadur Yadav who lost his job after protesting substandard quality of food, lost his son on Friday as well in Haryana.

According to a report by ANI, the former soldier’s son, identified as 21-year-old Rohit was found dead at his residence in Shanti Vihar of Rewari district with reports suggesting that he shot himself in his room.

A police official was cited by the news agency as saying: “We received a call that Rohit has committed suicide. At the crime spot, we discovered that the room was locked from inside. The body was lying on the bed. There was a pistol in his hands. His father has gone to attend Kumbh Mela. We have informed him.”

The deceased’s father Tej Bahadur had made headlines in 2017 after he shared video clips on social media complaining about the substandard quality of food that is provided to security forces at the front-lines.

Subsequent to that, the officer was dismissed from the job after he was found guilty of disobeying to the general orders by carrying two mobile phones while on duty as well as publicizing his pictures in uniform on social media which also comes as an infringement of the approved conduct.