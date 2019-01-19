What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 19, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Do something different today to satisfy your urge for adventure. Travel anywhere, if you can. You will be delighted to learn something new and fascinating.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Take some time to clean up loose ends with banking, taxes, debt, insurance matters and anything to do with shared property. This will give you some peace of mind.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you have to compromise with someone or go more than halfway. This is not asking too much.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is a good day to set aside time to get better organized. You might shop for pet supplies or hygiene items and things that help you run your life more smoothly.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You need to be yourself today. If someone has trouble with this, then you might want to rethink that friendship – perhaps. After all, you are who you are.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day for quiet contemplation and thinking about family matters. Seek out the comfort of home and give yourself some pleasant, relaxing moments.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

When talking to others today, you want to communicate at a “gut” level. You won’t be satisfied with superficial chitchat. Instead, you want to get down to the nitty-gritty.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It will please you today to be surrounded by familiar objects from your past. That’s because you tend to identify strongly with whatever you own today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you emotional when dealing with others. Nevertheless, you have to remember to try to see someone else’s point of view as well.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Solitude in pleasant surroundings will please you today because you need some time to hide or contemplate your life. Do something that gives you a chance to restore and replenish yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with a female friend could be significant today. Share your ideas about your hopes and dreams for the future to see what others say. Their feedback could be helpful.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Relations with authority figures might be more emotional than usual today. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Listen more and talk less.