Your daily Horoscope for Friday, January 18, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

For the next six weeks, your focus is on home, family and domestic events. Expect to deal with childhood memories and issues from the past.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Fasten your seatbelts, because it’s a busy month ahead. Short trips, conversations with people, errands plus increased reading and writing will keep you hopping!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Your focus is turning to money, earnings, possessions and even your self-image. Naturally, you need enough money to survive – hopefully, comfortably.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

The Sun is in your sign for the next month, attracting people and favorable circumstances to you. This is your turn to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Ole!

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re in the wings, waiting for something. This is the perfect time to think about what you want your new year (birthday to birthday) to be about.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Share your hopes and dreams for the future with others, because their feedback will help you. You might not think this until you hear what they have to say. Be receptive.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is the only time all year when the Sun is at high noon in your chart, acting like a spotlight on you. This is why others notice you more than usual, especially VIPs.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do whatever you can to travel or expand your horizons or enrich your life through further learning and study. You need to break the bonds that restrict you. You need to fly!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Don’t run roughshod over details about inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt. These things need to be settled. In fact, the month ahead is the perfect time to do this.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re going to need more sleep in the next month, because the Sun, your source of energy, is now as far away from you as it gets all year. (Go to bed.)

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re fired up with a desire to get better organized. Would that we all could be better organized! Work to do this in the next six weeks.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is the start of a six-week period where you’ll enjoy yourself and will frolic with children. The arts, movies, musical performances, sports and romantic rendezvous will please you.