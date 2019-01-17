What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 17, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for important family discussions, because everybody will be cooperative. You might even pull the wool over others’ eyes. Who knows?

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Writers, actors, teachers and salespeople can do well today because your words are like gold. When you speak, you dazzle others with your ideas!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Trust your moneymaking ideas, because they’re excellent today. You are inventive, imaginative and, at the same time, resourceful. Don’t hesitate to push your agenda.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Today you are stimulated by beauty and a strong interest in art, music or portraits. You see so many beautiful things and have so many beautiful ideas, you feel transformed.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will be replenishing and restorative for you today. Sometimes we need to do something that is like a healthy drink to revive our energy.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Conversations with younger, artistic, creative people will please you today. This is also a good day to begin partnerships or enter into a new arrangement.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with authority figures will go well today. They are impressed with your practical take on things, and at the same time, they see that you have an appreciation for how things look.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans, especially travel for pleasure, will delight you today. Some will make plans to further their education or training. Others can benefit from opportunities in medicine, the law and publishing.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day to ask for a loan or a mortgage. You also can ask someone to give something back to you if they owe it to you. It’s your winning day.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relations with partners and close friends can be warmly bonding today, or in turn, troubled relationships can be repaired. This is also a good day to begin new partnerships.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You can expect good support from co-workers today. Trust your ideas and impulses, because they could lead to a raise or praise from others.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Romance, love affairs, social activities, the arts, musical performances, sports events and playful times with children are favored today. You want to have fun, and you won’t hesitate to express your desires.