Your daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 16, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

People are attracted to you today because you’re enthusiastic, and as you know, enthusiasm is contagious. This shows how powerful positive thinking really is.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce. You’re quick to see the big picture, and you’re hopeful that you can boost your income or get a better job.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a fortunate day for you, which is why you feel confident and ready to walk into your future. In a way, you have divine protection right now. Life is good.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You feel benevolent to others today, because you see someone who is worse off than you. Your recognition of this makes you want to help in some way. (Very noble and wise.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

A popular day! Enjoy schmoozing with others, especially in groups – classes, meetings or conferences. Everyone is upbeat, friendly and ready to follow your lead.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You make a fabulous impression on people in authority today. Because you appear successful in the eyes of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs, milk this for all it’s worth!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel opportunities or a chance to get further education or training abound today. This also is a lovely day to discuss lofty topics like politics, religion or philosophical ideas.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You can benefit from the wealth and resources of others today, so be receptive if someone wants to give you something. Say yes! (It’s a good day to ask for a loan or a mortgage.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Friendships and partnerships are warm and friendly today, mainly because people are in a happy frame of mind. Today your glass is half-full – and it’s your favorite beverage.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Work-related travel is likely today. However, be aware that this is a good day to promote yourself in your job. Ask for a raise or something that you want.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Vacations, parties, sports events, social occasions, romantic interludes and playful times with children are tops on the menu for you today. Time to paint the town red!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is an excellent day for real-estate deals or family discussions. It’s also a very good day to shop for your home or family members.