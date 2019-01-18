Zardari, Bilawal jointly chair meeting of PPP central office-bearers, senior leaders

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari chaired jointly the meeting of party’s central office-bearers and senior leaders in Bilawal House here on Friday.



Faryal Talpur, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Aitzaz Ahsan, Raza Rabbani, Khursheed Shah, Shery Rehman, Farooq H Naik, Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Humayoon Khan, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Barrister Amir, Faisal Rathor, Nafeesa Shah, Faisal Karim Kundi, Nasir Shah, Waqar Mahdi, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Aijaz Jakhrani, Ser Buland Jogezai, Sheraz Rajpar and others were also present.