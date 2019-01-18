Federal Cabinet grants NoC to Gen. (retd) Raheel Sharif: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Federal cabinet has granted no-objection certificate (NoC) to former chief of army Staff, General Raheel Sharif for foreign employment, sources said Friday.



Geo News quoted sources as saying that the federal cabinet approved the NoC for Raheel Sharif in its meeting last week.

Supreme Court had granted one-month time to the federal cabinet to decide over the NoC.

The report, pertaining to the matter of NoC for General Raheel has been submitted in the apex court, the sources added.

On December 15, 2018, the Supreme Court had ruled that the foreign employment of former army chief General (R) Raheel Sharif shall cease with immediate effect if he is not granted a no-objection certificate by the federal cabinet within one month.

According to the detailed judgement issued by the apex court in dual nationality case on Saturday, the Supreme Court said that according to the law laid down by the court, only federal cabinet can grant permission to an ex-government servant to seek or take up employment as an officer or servant of a foreign government.

Earlier, the court was informed that Raheel Sharif was granted NoC by Ministry of Defence and GHQ.