Iman Ali to tie the knot soon

It looks like this year will also be hearing just as many wedding bells as the last, as the latest intel reveals that Pakistan’s beauty queen Iman Ali is now prepping up to tie the knot soon.



The news of the 38-year-old model getting hitched was publicized as she posted a video of acclaimed fashion designer HSY on her Instagram of a choreography session mid-way for her upcoming dholki.

Soon after the video started making rounds, the Bol actor posted a selfie of herself with ‘The one’, named Babar Bhatti.



The Khuda Kay Liye star who made herself a name in the industry has not yet revealed the date of her marriage.

