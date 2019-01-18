Pakistan Weather Forecast: Friday 18 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.



Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Friday.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Bagrote -12°C, Skardu, Kalam -10°C, Gupis -09°C, Astore -08°C, Malamjabba -05°C, Hunza, Dir -04°C, Chitral -03°C, Kalat, Chillas, Rawalakot -02°C, Kakul, Parachinar, Drosh -01°C.