Pakistan Weather Forecast: Friday 18 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.
Pakistan Weather Forecast: Thursday 17 January 2019
Synoptic Situation:
Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Friday.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:
NIL
Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:
Bagrote -12°C, Skardu, Kalam -10°C, Gupis -09°C, Astore -08°C, Malamjabba -05°C, Hunza, Dir -04°C, Chitral -03°C, Kalat, Chillas, Rawalakot -02°C, Kakul, Parachinar, Drosh -01°C.
