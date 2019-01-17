Pakistan Weather Forecast: Thursday 17 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is still present in northern areas of the country and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 03, Pattan, Dir 02, Mirkhani, Kalam 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 01.

Snowfall: GB: Astore, Skardu 01, Bagrote Trace KP: Malamjabba Trace

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -14°C, Astore -12°C, Gupis -09°C, Bagrote -08°C, Kalam -06°C, Hunza, Drosh -04°C, Malamjabba, Dir -03°C, Parachinar, Chillas, Chitral, Gilgit, Murree, Rawalakot -02°C, Mirkhani -01°C.