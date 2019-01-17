close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 17, 2019
Pakistan Weather Forecast: Tuesday 15-01-2019

Pakistan Weather Forecast: Tuesday 15-01-2019
Read More

Pakistan Weather Forecast: Tuesday 15-01-2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry/party cloudy weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan,...

Read More

Pakistan Weather Forecast: Thursday 17 January 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Pakistan Weather Forecast: Wednesday 16 January 2019

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is still present in northern areas of the country and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 03, Pattan, Dir 02, Mirkhani, Kalam 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 01.

Snowfall: GB: Astore, Skardu 01, Bagrote Trace KP: Malamjabba Trace

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -14°C, Astore -12°C, Gupis -09°C, Bagrote -08°C, Kalam -06°C, Hunza, Drosh -04°C, Malamjabba, Dir -03°C, Parachinar, Chillas, Chitral, Gilgit, Murree, Rawalakot -02°C, Mirkhani -01°C.

Latest News

More From Pakistan