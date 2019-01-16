Pakistan Weather Forecast: Wednesday 16-01-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan Weather Forecast: Tuesday 15-01-2019
Cold/Cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at isolated places in Kohat and Rawalpindi divisions during the period.
Synoptic Situation:
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect northern areas of the country tomorrow.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:
NIL.
Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:
Astore, Skardu -14°C, Bagrote -13°C, Kalam -12°C, Gupis -09°C, Hunza, Malamjabba -07°C, Rawalakot -06°C, Dir -05°C, Drosh, Gilgit, Quetta, Parachinar -04°C, Murree, Bunji, Chillas -02°C, Kakul, Balakot, Zhob, Muzaffarabad, Mirkhani -01°C.
