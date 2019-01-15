Pakistan Weather Forecast: Tuesday 15-01-2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry/party cloudy weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan, according to weather office.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However light rain (light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

Nil

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Astore -15°C, Skardu, Kalam -13°C, Bagrote -11°C, Gupis, Malamjabba -09°C, Hunza, Quetta -08°C, Kalat, Dir -06°C, Rawalakot, Chitral, Drosh -05°C, Kakul -04°C, Murree -03°C.