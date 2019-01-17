Sidharth Malhotra to tie the knot soon?

Famed Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who had his dreamy Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions’ film, recently turned 34.



The brooding actor with exceptional good looks, who was earlier dating Alia Bhatt, was asked about his plans with regards to marriage.

Sidharth replied, "I don't have any plans for marriage as of now. Wedding season is not like a cricketing season which should be continued for an entire year. There is still a lot of time for my marriage to happen, but when it will happen, I will be ready for that in a Rohit Bal outfit.” Sidharth was talking at a fashion show where he walked the ramp for Rohit Bal with Diana Penty.

It was only last week that the actor, along with Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Ekta Kapoor met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Sidharth had said about the meeting: “We had got an invitation from Prime Minister's Office to discuss the future of the film industry. We talked about how we can make this industry better and what are the areas where we need to improve. Our government has already cut down GST on film tickets since the beginning of this year.

On the work front, Sidharth will star next in Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi, opposite Parineeti Chopra.

While Sidharth will be seen as Abhay, a man who is in the business of abducting bachelors with the intention of getting them forcefully married, Parineeti will play his childhood sweetheart, Babli.