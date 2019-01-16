Google clarifies dollar rate glitch in Pakistan

KARACHI: Google has clarified that the dollar rate glitch in Pakistan was a result of discrepancies in data received from third parties.



In a statement the Google spokesperson said: “At times we get our data from third party sources, and in this case we have flagged and fixed the error”.

On Tuesday night, Google’s online currency converter showed miscalculations after citing incorrect values of various currencies against the Pakistani rupee.

The converter had various currencies, including US dollar, euro, the United Arab Emirates (UAE/Emirati) dirham, and the Saudi riyal giving the values of Rs76.25, Rs87.01, Rs20.76, and Rs20.33, respectively relative to the Pakistani rupee.

However, the data was termed as inaccurate by Bloomberg, which indicated that the values of the US dollar, euro, and the Emirati dirham in terms of the Pakistani rupee were in fact Rs139.38, Rs159.04, Rs37.95, and Rs37.16, respectively.

The glitch was later fixed.