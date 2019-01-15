Facebook says to invest $300 million in journalism

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York: Facebook announced Tuesday that it will invest $300 million dollars in various projects related to journalism, especially to promote local news, which has been hit hard in the digital age.
"Over the next three years, we will invest $300 million in news programs, partnerships and content," Campbell Brown, Facebook´s vice president in charge of global news partnerships, said in a message posted on the social media site.
New York: Facebook announced Tuesday that it will invest $300 million dollars in various projects related to journalism, especially to promote local news, which has been hit hard in the digital age.
"Over the next three years, we will invest $300 million in news programs, partnerships and content," Campbell Brown, Facebook´s vice president in charge of global news partnerships, said in a message posted on the social media site.