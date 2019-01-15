close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
World

AFP
January 15, 2019

Facebook says to invest $300 million in journalism

World

AFP
Tue, Jan 15, 2019

New York: Facebook announced Tuesday that it will invest $300 million dollars in various projects related to journalism, especially to promote local news, which has been hit hard in the digital age.

"Over the next three years, we will invest $300 million in news programs, partnerships and content," Campbell Brown, Facebook´s vice president in charge of global news partnerships, said in a message posted on the social media site.

