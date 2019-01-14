Salman Khan advised Katrina against Zero and ToH but she 'didn't listen'

While Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has had a rough patch in her career last year with her two latest films ‘Zero’ and ‘Thug of Hindostan’ failing to make a mark at the box office, it appears that the actor was given a forewarning by someone she is very close to.



According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the 35-year-old Tiger Zinda Hai starlet was given a heads-up before she accepted working on the two films, by her co-star, Salman Khan but the diva apparently ‘didn’t listen to him’ and went ahead with the projects.

The report citing a close friend of the Sultan actor revealed: “Bhai advised her against doing both Zero and Thugs of Hindostan. These had been offered to Bhai and he knew her role was minuscule in both. She didn’t listen to him.”

However, it was further revealed that in spite of Katrina’s decision backfiring, her special friend is back to giving expert career advice to the starlet.