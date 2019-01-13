close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 13, 2019

Afridi responds to Ali Zaidi criticizing Bilawal on Thar hospital

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said that his charity was building a hospital in impoverished Thar district of Sindh.

The all-rounder made the remarks in response to a tweet by Federal Shipping Minister Ali Zaidi who tagged PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a photo showing dismal state of a hospital in Thar.

“An image from a hospital in Tharparker. @BBhuttoZardari if this doesn’t wake you up from your deep slumber, nothing will!,” the federal minister tweeted .

In reply, Afridi said that Shahid Afrifi Foundation was building a 120-bed hospital in Thar in collaboration with Thar Foundation.

The @SAFoundationN in collaboration with #TharFoundation managed & supported by #Engro is building "Thar Hospital" for the poor. We donated PKR 100mn last year for this cause and Insha'Allah we will support our brothers and sisters of Thar with this 120 Bed Hospital. #HopeNotOut,” he wrote. 

