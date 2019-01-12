PM Imran’s residence: Bani Gala mosque holds first Juma prayers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The mosque built inside Bani Gala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan had its first Juma prayers this week.
Naeem ul Haque, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, took to Twitter on Saturday to share pictures of the prayers being held in the mosque.
Prime Minister Imran Khan was also among people who said Friday prayers inside the mosque, photos showed.
ISLAMABAD: The mosque built inside Bani Gala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan had its first Juma prayers this week.
Naeem ul Haque, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, took to Twitter on Saturday to share pictures of the prayers being held in the mosque.
Prime Minister Imran Khan was also among people who said Friday prayers inside the mosque, photos showed.