What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 12, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to introduce reforms at work or make things look more attractive. (You have the ability to communicate powerfully with others today.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Romance is powerful today, or conversely, you might meet someone you are attracted to who is powerful. This person might come from a different background. (But it’s a friendly, social day.)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Discussions with a female relative will be intense today. Quite likely, they will focus on money and purchases for the home. (It looks like you can benefit your home and family today.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Conversations with others are warm yet emotional today. A partner or a close friend might have pushy input. Nevertheless, you want to hear what this person has to say.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Important financial decisions may be made today. If so, that’s OK. Behind-the-scenes help can benefit you. Perhaps you will get a better job or improve your job. (Ditto for your health.)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There might be something beautiful that you want to buy today. If so, you want it very much. However, this same energy can be applied to your determination to make money. (Money flows both ways.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Things will tend to go your way today, because the Moon is in your sign, making favorable contact with fair Venus and Pluto. Things will work well for you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

An authority figure, boss or parent will benefit you today, especially silently or behind the scenes. Whatever happens could bring improvements to your home or your family.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with others, especially females, will be powerful today. But you will enjoy them because, for the most part, people are friendly and gracious.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be on the lookout for ways that others can support you or that you can benefit from the wealth and resources of others. This is possible today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you make decisions about shared property or anything that is jointly held, make sure that whatever happens benefits others as well as yourself. This way you win.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Powerful conversations might trigger a new romance, vacation or new arrangement with children. Nothing is casual today. Everything matters.