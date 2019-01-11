Kathryn Mayorga rape allegations: 'Warrant issued' for Cristiano Ronaldo DNA

Police in US have sought DNA of star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo after he was accused by Kathryn Mayorga of rape, according to unconfirmed reports.

The investigation against the Portuguese footballer is being carried out in Las Vegas, a resort city in US state of Nevada, where he is accused of committing the office in 2009.

Police are said to have issued a warrant to to obtain Ronaldo's DNA to see whether it matches that was allegedly found the dress of Kathryn Mayorga.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the warrant has been sent to Juventus star in Italy.



A lawyer representing the footballer on Thursday was quoting as saying “Mr. Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation,” one of Ronaldo’s lawyers, Peter S. Christiansen, said in a statement on Thursday evening.

