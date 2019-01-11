close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
January 11, 2019

Kathryn Mayorga rape allegations: 'Warrant issued' for Cristiano Ronaldo DNA

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 11, 2019

Police in US have  sought DNA  of   star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo after he was accused  by Kathryn Mayorga of rape, according to unconfirmed reports. 

The investigation against the  Portuguese footballer is being carried out in Las Vegas, a resort city in US state of Nevada, where  he is accused of committing the office in 2009.

Police are said to have issued a warrant to to obtain Ronaldo's DNA to see whether it matches that was allegedly found the dress of Kathryn Mayorga.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the warrant has been sent to Juventus star in Italy.

A lawyer representing the footballer on Thursday was quoting as saying  “Mr. Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation,” one of Ronaldo’s lawyers, Peter S. Christiansen, said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Latest News

More From Sports