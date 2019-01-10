Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to get engaged in June 2019?

MUMBAI: Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might exchange the rings in June 2019, according to India media.



According to India media, Alia Bhatt and his friend Ranbir Kapoor will get engaged June this year after the release of their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’.

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor wants the duo to exchange rings by June this year but the lovebirds don’t wish.

Indian media citing a source close reported that while everyone is speculating about another Bollywood wedding in 2019, Ranbir and Alia plan on waiting it out, at least until their upcoming film Brahmastra is released.

Things are believed to be moving quite fast between Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt.

While Alia has been welcomed warmly in the Kapoor clan, Ranbir has fit in with the Bhatt family too.

Alia in fact is loved so much by Ranbir Kapoor’s parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, that she is often clicked while at dinners with them.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu is also very fond of Alia. So much so that she has called the ‘Brahmastra’ actress her ‘heartbeat’.

The film Brahmastra will hit the cinemas on 20 December, 2019

