Orange Line Metro Train project 'a gift', says CJP

ISLAMABAD: Terming the Orange Line train project 'a gift for the people of Lahore' Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday ordered contractors to finish work on the project by set dates.

Praising the multi-billion rupees project, CJP Nisar said he would love to travel in the train after its inauguration.



CJP Nisar made this remarks during a hearing of the case pertaining to the project, which was heard by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by him.



He warned that the non completion of the project on the announced dates will be considered as a contempt of the court.



Meanwhile, Naeem Bukhari, the counsel of a contractor, informed the court that they are not being paid for the construction work, to this Chief Justice Nisar remarked that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) should deposit cheques with the apex court and the contractors could receive those cheques after providing bank guarantee.

Bukhari also informed the court that a Chinese company would first finish interface work and then the local contractors would start working on the project.



The hearing of the case later adjourned until January 16.

