Bill Gates congratulates Malala on her new book

LONDON: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has congratulated Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on her new book ‘ We Are Displaced’.



Bill Gates replying to Malala on Twitter post, tweeted, “I can’t think of a better person to bring these stories to light. Congratulations Malala.”

Malala had shared that her new book We Are Displaced is a collection of stories from refugee girls around the world- harrowing journeys lost loved ones and longing for home.

She went on to say her book shows readers the real lives behind the statistics, news reports and rhetoric we hear every day.



