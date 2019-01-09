List of public holidays for 2019

ISLAMABAD: An updated list of 2019 public holidays has been issued by the Ministry of Interior. According to the notification, the Muslim festivals will be observed as per the moon sighting.



February 5th (Tuesday) - Kashmir Day



March 23rd (Saturday) - Pakistan Day



May 1st (Wednesday) - Labour Day



June 5th, 6th, 7th (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) – Eid-ul-Fitr *



August 12th, 13th, 14th (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) – Eid-ul-Azha *



August 14th (Wednesday) - Independence day



September 9, 10 (Monday, Tuesday) – Ashura Muharram *



November 10 (Sunday) - Eid-i-Milad *



December 25 (Wednesday) - Quaid-i-Azam Day



Bank holidays:

May 6 (first day of Ramazan ul Mubarak) *



July 1



*Subject to sighting of moon