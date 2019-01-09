List of public holidays for 2019

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: An updated list of 2019 public holidays has been issued by the Ministry of Interior. According to the notification, the Muslim festivals will be observed as per the moon sighting.
Bank holidays:
*Subject to sighting of moon
ISLAMABAD: An updated list of 2019 public holidays has been issued by the Ministry of Interior. According to the notification, the Muslim festivals will be observed as per the moon sighting.
Bank holidays:
*Subject to sighting of moon