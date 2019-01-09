close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 9, 2019

List of public holidays for 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 09, 2019

ISLAMABAD: An updated list of 2019 public holidays has been issued by the Ministry of Interior. According to the notification, the Muslim festivals will be observed as per the moon sighting.

  • February 5th (Tuesday) - Kashmir Day
  • March 23rd (Saturday) - Pakistan Day
  • May 1st (Wednesday) - Labour Day
  • June 5th, 6th, 7th (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) – Eid-ul-Fitr *
  • August 12th, 13th, 14th (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) – Eid-ul-Azha *
  • August 14th (Wednesday) - Independence day
  • September 9, 10 (Monday, Tuesday) – Ashura Muharram *
  • November 10 (Sunday) - Eid-i-Milad *
  • December 25 (Wednesday) - Quaid-i-Azam Day

Bank holidays:

  • May 6 (first day of Ramazan ul Mubarak) *
  • July 1

*Subject to sighting of moon

Latest News

More From Pakistan