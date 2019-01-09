Varun Dhawan to perform live at Wagah border?

Famed Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be performing live a dance sequence from his upcoming movie ‘ABCD 3’ at the Attari-Wagah border on India’s Republic Day (January 26), Mumbai Mirror and Pinkvilla reported.



According to sources, the actor has already begun rehearsals for his dance performance.

“The final permissions are still being worked out but the plan is for Varun to perform in front of a live audience on January 26. The V Unbeatable Dance Crew, a participant in the fourth season of the talent hunt show Dance Plus, which Remo judges, will be performing with Varun who is really kicked about his performance,” a source close to the development was reported as saying.

Interestingly, Varun will also shoot another celebratory song during his stay in Punjab for which rehearsals are also underway.

“Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa who has huge hits like Sardaar Ji 2 and Super Singh with Diljit Dosanjh to her credit has also been roped in for a special appearance and will be matching steps with Varun,” added the source.

The Punjab schedule of the film will wrap up on January 28.

Reports have also suggested that Bollywood beauties Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.