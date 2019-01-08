Maria Sharapova misses 'boyfriend' ahead of Australian Open

Maria Sharapova is in Australia where first grand slam of the year begins on Monday.

While there are reports that she may miss the Australian Open due to a thigh injury, nothing can prevent the Russian from wandering around Melbourne .

As she set to explore the Australian city, she posted a picture on the instagram with an interesting caption which her fans have been trying to decipher sine Monday.

"Love all the hidden laneways in Melbs.. ( such a local !!) I asked an elderly French couple to take this ( because my content providing (officer) isn’t here ) and in return would take theirs but wifey told me no thank you, we have way too many photos together," she wrote without mentioning anyone.

It, however, didn't take long for the "Content Providing Officer" to reveal himself.

It turned out that "The Content Providing Officer" was none other than Alexander Gilkes, who Maria Sharapova is rumored to have been dating for a while now.

"Sorry that your usual Chief Content Officer" is so far away. He will be back in action soon," he commented.

The duo has been spotted together on more than one occasions .

Alexander Gilkes is also known as New York’s best-connected Briton and his ex-wife is a friend of Meghan Markle.







