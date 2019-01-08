Aamir Khan's pics with daughter Ira go viral

MUMBAI: The Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira has attended the launch of a restaurant in Mumbai, their heart-warming hug pics at the event went viral on social media.

The actor caught up with his charming daughter Ira at a restaurant in Mumbai over the weekend. Ira emotionally hugged her father at the event, the moment was captured in camera and shred on social media, which gets a huge applause from Khan's fans.

The Bollywood actor, dressed casually in a grey tee and trousers was spotted with Ira, who was donned in white denim hot pants with a striped crop-top.

On the last day of 2018, Aamir Khan shared his new year's resolution among which one was to "spend more time with his children" and it seems Aamir Khan is taking potent steps to keep up his resolution.

Here are some more pictures of Aamir Khan catching up with his daughter Ira.








