Pakistan weather forecast: Monday 7-01-2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during night/morning hours, , according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.



Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during night/morning hours

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

KP: Kakul 14, Pattan 05, Balakot 02, Saidu Sharif 01, Punjab: Islamabad (IIAP 06, ZP 01), Narowal 04, Murree 01, GB: Bagrote 04, Huna 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 03, Rawalakot 01. Snowfall (inch): Astore 1.5, Hunza 1.1, Skardu, Kalam 0.5.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Kalam -12°C, Skardu -11°C, Astore -10°C, Kalat, Gupis, Bagrote -07°C, Hunza -06°C, Quetta, Malamjabba -05°C, Parachinar -04°C, Rawalakot, Chitral, Dir, Drosh 03°C, Murree, Kakul 02°C, Muzafarabad, Dalbandin, Lower Dir, Mirkhani 01°C.