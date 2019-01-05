US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hits back at haters with dance video

Alexandria Oscasio-Cortez is a member of US House of Representative who recently faced citicism over an old dancing video of her has hit back by posting yet another video of her dancing.



""I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! Have a great weekend everyone," she tweeted, with a video of her dancing outside her new office on Capitol Hill," The Democratic lawmaker wrote on Twitter with a video of her dancing outside her office.

The Republican Party in United States is also referred to as the GOP (Grand Old Party).

According to CNN, the old video which elicited her respon was shared on Wednesday on Twitter. In the footage she is seen fancing on the roof of

a building a day before she was sworn in as the youngest woman in Congress.

It all started when a Twitter user posted her video with a caption that read ""Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is". The user, according to CNN, said it was a video from her high scool days.

But the TV channel said the 30-second edited clip was part of a 4-minute, 20-second video posted on YouTube eight years ago filmed at Boston University as part of a popular trend at the time.

Many Twitter users voiced their support for the lawmaker after she was criticized.