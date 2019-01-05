close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 5, 2019

Massive fire erupts at timber godown in New Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 05, 2019

KARACHI: A huge fire erupted at  a godown in New Karachi's Godhra Timber Market late on Friday, Six firre tenders were busy to extinguish  the fire which was rapidly spreading after  consuming the wood stored inside.

According to rescue officials, there was no person inside the godown at the time of the blaze,   at least six fire brigade vehicles were deployed on the site to douse the fire.

The rescue officers were making efforts to  access it from the back door as well, it appeared  too challenging from the front side  that was  completely blocked by the fire.

There are several godowns in Godhra Timber Market which is famous for wooden products such as Laders, stools etc. Roof top iron sheets , iron guarders and some other building stuff's shops are also situated in the Market.

