Massive fire erupts at timber godown in New Karachi

KARACHI: A huge fire erupted at a godown in New Karachi's Godhra Timber Market late on Friday, Six firre tenders were busy to extinguish the fire which was rapidly spreading after consuming the wood stored inside.



According to rescue officials, there was no person inside the godown at the time of the blaze, at least six fire brigade vehicles were deployed on the site to douse the fire.

The rescue officers were making efforts to access it from the back door as well, it appeared too challenging from the front side that was completely blocked by the fire.

There are several godowns in Godhra Timber Market which is famous for wooden products such as Laders, stools etc. Roof top iron sheets , iron guarders and some other building stuff's shops are also situated in the Market.