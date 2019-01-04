Cristiano Ronaldo wins player of the year title at Globe Soccer Awards

DUBAI: Cristiano Ronaldo took the top honour as he was voted the best player of 2018 at the 10th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai held on Thursday.

That wasn't the only award for the Juventus No 7, as he also scooped up the prize for the best goal of the year - his overhead kick against his current club.

The event includes 13 categories recognising performance both on and off the pitch, with nominees selected by a jury of international coaches, directors and chairmen. Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Deschamps and Real Madrid were among the players, managers and teams won the awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo was nominated in the player of the year category, alongside duo Kylian Mbappe (France ) and Antoine Griezmann. The Portuguese enjoyed a fruitful 2018, having helped Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title.



Atletico Madrid also had an evening to remember, with Los Rojiblancos voted as the best club of the year and with their chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin in attendance to collect the trophy.



One of the other top awards was for the coach of the year, and this went to Didier Deschamps.

In other categories, Fabio Paratici was voted the director of the year, Jorge Mendes was chosen as the agent of the year and Blaise Matuidi was recognised for having the best career progress of the year.Legends of the game like Ronaldo Nazario, Fabio Capello and Zvonimir Boban were also given awards for their past achievements.

