PM Imran Khan visits mausoleum of Maulana Rumi

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation visited mausoleum of great Sufi saint of the Muslim world Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi (R.A) and paid homage to him.



PM Khan offered laid floral wreath at the tomb of great saint.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran said “we keep Rumi in great reverence, Allama Iqbal was the spiritual disciple of Rumi, Iqbal’s philosophy has been inspired by Rumi’s message of love and self-individuation.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Turkey on two-day official visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



PM Khan was warmly received by Governor Konya Cüneyit Orhan Toprak and Pakistan Ambassador M. Syrus Sajjad Qazi at Airport.



During his visit, he will discuss bilateral relations including regional and international issues with the Turkish president.

The prime minister will address a business forum and also hold meetings with Turkish traders and businessmen.

After assuming office, it is the first official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey.

The prime minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Advisor on Trade Abdur Razaq Dawood.